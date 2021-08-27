Celebrate all things creative at the Mural & Busker Festival this weekend in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – Green Bay’s Broadway district is getting a fresh coat of paint thanks to several local artists.

The first-time festival is a one stop shop for all things creative and Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped by with a peek at some murals being added to the area.

Mural & Busker Festival runs now through Sunday. For details and to see all locations, head to downtowngreenbay.com.

From downtowngreenbay.com:

On Broadway, Inc. is happy to announce our first Mural & Busker Festival, presented by Fox Communities Credit Union, coming up August 26-29 in the Broadway District.

The event will feature street performers, also known as buskers, and muralists creating live artwork on walls throughout the Broadway District.

On Thursday and Friday, the muralists will begin their creations and folks are invited to come watch the artwork take shape. Musicians, jugglers, dancers and other live art performers will be engaging with guests from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday as the murals continues to come to life on various walls in the area.

As you walk the streets of the Broadway District, there will be art surrounding you. This festival will be a one stop shop for all things creative.

“Fox Communities Credit Union is excited to team up with On Broadway as the presenting sponsor of the Mural and Busker Festival,” said Heather Wessley, the Community Engagement Manager with Fox Communities Credit Union. “This is such a wonderful event to support local arts while beautifying the Broadway District.”

“The Mural and Busker Festival was created to showcase the incredible muralist and performers in our community while creating a safe and fun event for people to spread out throughout the District while watching the artists in their element,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events for On Broadway, Inc. “We are excited to invest in our local artists and bring many murals to the Broadway District at one time.”