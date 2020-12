(WFRV) – It’s one of America’s favorite literary works of the Victorian Era. Now you can step into the story of ‘Little Women’ during the Hearthstone’s Victorian Christmas.

Local 5 Live stopped by the area display with details on how you can safely enjoy it.

Hearthstone Historic House Museum is located at 625 Prospect Avenue in Appleton. For details on the display, head to hearthstonemuseum.org and follow them on Facebook.