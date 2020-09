(WFRV) – If you’re looking to get outdoors and sample the flavors of fall, The Little Farmer is the place to go.

Pick your own apple season is almost here and there are already bags of ripe fruit in the farm store. Local 5 Live stopped by to get a look around.

The Little Farmer is on N9438 US Highway 151 in Malone. They are open Monday – Friday, 8 am – 6 pm. Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm.

There is no admission fee. For details, head to mytlf.com.