Celebrate autumn with Fall Fest on Broadway in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – Time to enjoy all things Autumn and getting creative and getting creative with scarecrows is just one of the fun activities during Fall Fest on Broadway.

From trick or treating to giant pumpkins and scarecrows galore, it’s a lot of fall fun to fit into just a few hours, but you should definitely try!

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was in downtown Green Bay with details on this year’s event.

Fall Fest on Broadway is Saturday, October 9 from 11 am – 3 pm. For details, head to downtowngreenbay.com.

From Downtown Green Bay:

Fall Fest on Broadway

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

11am – 3pm

Broadway District

Fall Fest on Broadway presented by BayCare Clinic is the perfect place to enjoy all things autumnal for the entire family. Trick-or-treat at local businesses, listen to live music, take a ride on a horse drawn carriage, paint pumpkins, participate in fall activities and more. The business scarecrow contest will also be underway. All are welcome to this free fall celebration! This is another chance to get the kids dressed up in costume and appreciate the brisk Wisconsin weather this fall season.

Trick-or-Treating

Get a trick-or-treating map from the trick-or-treat map station on Hubbard St. during Fall Fest on Broadway. After visiting all participating businesses, turn your map in for a chance to win a Broadway business gift card. Remember to bring a candy bag!

2021 Trick-or-treating map coming soon!

Broadway District Scarecrow Contest

Vote for your favorite Broadway District scarecrow! Vote between October 1-30. The winning scarecrow will be announced on On Broadway, Inc.’s Facebook Page October 31. One lucky voter will win a Broadway District gift card!

Vote here!