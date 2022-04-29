(WFRV) – It’s a day of fun at Mulberry Lane Farm where you can milk a cow, catch a chicken, kiss a pig, and cuddle a kitten.

Local 5 Live gets a look at the first day of the season and all the fun your family can have at this hands-on farm.

Mulberry Lane Farm is 3 miles East of Sherwood at W3190 Cty Rd B in Hilbert. See more at mulberrylanefarmwi.com and follow them on Facebook for the latest.

Baby Farm Animals Event

The first weekend in May we celebrate our Spring Baby Farm Animals Event.

Spring comes to life at the farm. Baby chicks, baby ducklings, baby kid goats, baby lambs, baby piglets, baby calves, baby mini horses, baby kittens, baby bunnies… oh baby, do we have babies!

Milk a cow, enjoy a hayride, catch a chicken, kiss a pig, cuddle a kitten, and more!