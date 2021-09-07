Celebrate community and history at The Fall Heritage Festival this weekend in Menasha

(WFRV) – It’s a recognition of 9/11 and a celebration of local history all wrapped up in a brand-new event.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was in Menasha with details on the very first Fall Heritage Festival, a free, family-friendly event.

The Fall Heritage Festival is a free community event that celebrates the history and communities of Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing with an emphasis on family entertainment.

Dates: September 10 – 11, 2021
Location: 324 Nicolet Blvd, Menasha, WI 54952
Times: Friday 3pm to 10pm and Saturday 8:30am to 10 pm

For a full schedule, head to heritagefestival.net.

