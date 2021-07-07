Celebrate “Country Pride – County Wide” this weekend at the Kewaunee County Fair

(WFRV) – It’s move in day for exhibitors at the Kewaunee County Fair.

From rides, to food, to entertainment and more, they’ve worked hard on their projects and can’t wait to show them off, Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers is scoping out the event in Luxemburg as we celebrate the return of County Fair Season where the 2021 theme is “Country Pride – County Wide”.

The Kewaunee County Fair runs July 8 – 11 at the Fairgrounds in Luxemburg. Grandstand Admission is Free with wristband purchase.

For full details, head to kewauneecountyfair.com.