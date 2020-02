GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Celebrate Galentine’s Day in the charming Olde Main Street District in downtown Green Bay.

Food and drinks will be available along with photo ops, yoga classes, guided meditation, and more.

It’s happening Saturday, February 15 from 9 am – 1 pm.

Olde Town Crossing, 1236 Main Street in Green Bay. Parking is free behind the building.

For more information, head to downtowngreenbay.com.