Celebrate Holiday Memories with Bruce the Spruce at the Neville Public Museum in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – Nothing says Christmas like nostalgia and there’s a hefty dose of it in downtown Green Bay. Local 5 Live gets details on how you can bring back some fun memories at the Neville Public Museum.

For more, head to nevillepublicmuseum.org.

Celebrate the holiday season with us at the Neville! See our Snow Babies, Enchanted Forest, and charming “Dolls of Christmas Past” that once adorned the H.C. Prange department store in Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay.

Other holiday events include the Children Only Shop and Bruce the Spruce, the lovable talking Christmas tree who once chatted with holiday shoppers at the H.C. Prange department store. Holiday Memories is a wonderful family tradition.

Holiday displays will be featured from November 20, 2021 through January 9, 2022.

Children Only Shop

This whimsical re-creation of the H.C. Prange holiday experience is back for its eleventh year in a row! Children ages 4-12 are invited to purchase from an assortment of holiday gifts for $3 each and have them gift-wrapped before grown-ups can sneak a peek.

Entrance to the Children Only Shop is included with museum admission:

Saturday, November 20th noon – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, November 26th noon – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 27th noon – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 30th 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 1st 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 4th noon – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 7th 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 11th noon – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 18th noon – 3:00 p.m.

Virtual Children Only Shop

To address all levels of comfort this season the Virtual Children Only Shop will be available. Each item is $3, and includes tax, gift wrap, and a personalized tag. Payment and pickup will need to be arranged through Head Elf Katy Maier (920-448-7874) when you order. Colors, characters, and designs will be selected at random based on availability; if you would like something specific please indicate and we will do our best!

Bruce the Spruce Returns

Bruce is awake at the following times to talk with guests:

Saturday, November 20th 10:00 a.m. – noon

Saturday, November 27th 10:00 a.m. – noon

Wednesday, December 1st 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 4th 10:00 a.m. – noon

Saturday, December 11th 10:00 a.m. – noon

Saturday, December 18th 10:00 a.m. – noon

Tree of Giving

Decorate the Tree of Giving with new or lightly used winter items like hats, gloves, and scarves now through January 9, 2022. Donated items will be given to the Salvation Army for those cold winter months!