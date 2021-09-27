Celebrate local businesses at Restaurant Week Fox Cities this week in Appleton

(WFRV) – There’s a lot to explore – and eat – during Restaurant Week Fox Cities and Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers gives our viewers a preview in Appleton today with a look at how the deals work and what options are available for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Restaurant Week Fox Cities allows you to explore some of the best places to eat on a budget so you’ll want to start mapping out your destinations now.

It runs September 29 – October 10. Get started at restaurantweekfoxcities.com.

Join your favorite Fox Cities restaurants in a 12-day celebration of the finest food and drink the area has to offer. Each restaurant will be creating a custom, multi-course menu featuring special dishes created exclusively for the event or crowd-pleasing favorites that everyone knows and loves. With breakfast, lunch and dinner to choose from, you can plan your stops ahead of time by viewing each participating restaurant and their menu on the “Restaurants” tab.

Explore new places or stick to the tried and true. The choice is yours and the options are endless in the fantastic Fox Cities culinary scene.