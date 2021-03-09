Celebrate Maple Syrup Saturday at Bubolz Nature Preserve in Appleton

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – If your plans for this Saturday don’t including making syrup, maybe it should!

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped out at Bubolz Nature Preserve in Appleton with details on Maple Syrup Saturday and how you can adopt a Maple Syrup Bucket of your own.

Maple Syrup Saturday kicks off this weekend, Saturday, March 13. Registration is required at bubolzpreserve.org.

They are located at 4815 N. Lynndale Drive in Appleton. Reach out to them with questions at 920-731-6041.

Get full details on the event by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

'It's finally here' Kimberly football preps for spring season

Green Bay Phoenix women's coach Kevin Borseth on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port's Westerman talks spring football

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: State Boys Basketball Recap

Gamblers complete the sweep of Youngstown