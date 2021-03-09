Celebrate Maple Syrup Saturday at Bubolz Nature Preserve in Appleton

(WFRV) – If your plans for this Saturday don’t including making syrup, maybe it should!

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped out at Bubolz Nature Preserve in Appleton with details on Maple Syrup Saturday and how you can adopt a Maple Syrup Bucket of your own.

Maple Syrup Saturday kicks off this weekend, Saturday, March 13. Registration is required at bubolzpreserve.org.

They are located at 4815 N. Lynndale Drive in Appleton. Reach out to them with questions at 920-731-6041.

