GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Join NWTC in their student commons room for a free celebration of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

The 24th annual celebration includes music, dance, readings from Dr. King’s words, student art competition, and a free community lunch. Admission is free and all are welcome.

The celebration is Saturday, January 19 from 10:30 am – 12 noon.

For details, head to their website.