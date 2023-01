GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – From music to the written word, food, and celebration, it’s all about Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Saturday at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

The Brown County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is Saturday, January 14th from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, located at 2740 W. Mason Street in Green Bay. Enter through door number nine and then proceed to the commons area.

For more information, head to browncomlk.org.