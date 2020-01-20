Celebrate MLK, Jr. Day at Appleton West High School

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Today is a great day to give back and celebrate in our community.

Enjoy cultural Soul Food sampling and take part in volunteer opportunities at the 2nd annual MLK Jr. Community Day of Service is taking place today until 3:30 pm at Appleton West High School, 610 N. Badger Avenue in Appleton.

The celebration is organized by the community with the hope of continuing Dr. King’s legacy of civic and community service. The event is free and all are welcome.

For full details on the day’s events, head to their website.