(WFRV) – It all started when the ‘donut lassies’ served the troops from World War I, now the donut serves as a symbol of comfort the Salvation Army provides.
National Donut Day
Friday, June 3
All 3 area Uncle Mike’s Locations
Free wartime recipe donuts starting at 7am til supplies last
$2 per every 12 donuts sold donated to The Salvation Army
See replica Salvation Army Donut Lassie uniforms
Pre-order donuts today by calling your neighborhood Uncle Mike’s location
Donut 5K sponsored by Uncle Mike’s **the run is full but members of the public can still support the runners and enjoy the festivities of the day
Saturday, June 4
Green Isle Park
8:30am .05K Sprinkle Fun Run start
9:00am 5K start
Uncle Mike’s Donuts
Live Music by Nettle Hill Band