(WFRV) – It all started when the ‘donut lassies’ served the troops from World War I, now the donut serves as a symbol of comfort the Salvation Army provides.

National Donut Day

Friday, June 3

All 3 area Uncle Mike’s Locations

Free wartime recipe donuts starting at 7am til supplies last

$2 per every 12 donuts sold donated to The Salvation Army

See replica Salvation Army Donut Lassie uniforms

Pre-order donuts today by calling your neighborhood Uncle Mike’s location

Donut 5K sponsored by Uncle Mike’s **the run is full but members of the public can still support the runners and enjoy the festivities of the day

Saturday, June 4

Green Isle Park

8:30am .05K Sprinkle Fun Run start

9:00am 5K start

Uncle Mike’s Donuts

Live Music by Nettle Hill Band