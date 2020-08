(WFRV) – It’s National Eat Outside day and this dining option is more popular than ever.

The Outdoor Dining Room in downtown Green Bay gives the community an opportunity to support several businesses in one stop.

Celebrate National Eat Outside Day with the temporary spot downtown at the Adams Street surface parking lot. Open from 7 am – 9 pm daily. Smoking and alcohol are prohibited.

For more information, head to downtowngreenbay.com/explore/dine.