Celebrate National Farm Alpaca Days at LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch in Two Rivers

(WFRV) – It’s your chance to take some cute selfies with the Alpacas!

They’ll be wandering around the grounds of LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch this weekend for a special event. Local 5 Live’s Ryan Morse stopped by for a preview of National Farm Alpaca Days at LondonDairy Ranch.

LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch is located at 6827 State Hwy 147 in Two Rivers, reach out with questions to ldalpacas@charter.net, 920-793-4165, online at londondairyalpacas.com.

National Farm Alpaca Days Sept 25 and 26th in 2021

LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch & Alpaca Threads Gift and South American Wine Store will participate in the “National Alpaca Farm Days”. On this weekend in September, alpaca breeders from across the United States and Canada will invite the public to come to their farm or ranch to meet their alpacas and learn more about these inquisitive, unique animals.

Both days from 10AM to 3PM, the LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch will welcome guests to join them to find out why going “Green” with alpacas is so attractive. This is a FREE open house! The gift store will be open.

Enjoy Shopping

Come get an early jump on Christmas presents! We will have a special discount rack for early shoppers! Enjoy some of our selected South American wines to bring that unique ambiance for your holiday events !