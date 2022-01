(WFRV) – What better way to celebration National Pizza Week than custom pizza – in minutes.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped by some local Pizza @ locations to see how easy it is to make this delicious meal personalized.

Pizza @ Hwy 21 is located at 1652 Oshkosh Avenue and Pizza @ Hwy 44 is located at 2350 State Hwy 44 in Oshkosh.

For more head to pizza-at.com.