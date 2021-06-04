Celebrate new Alpaca babies at LondonDairy during The Alpaca Odyssey in Two Rivers

(WFRV) – Enjoy South American music and South American wine sampling.

See demonstrations on fiber spinning and carding. There will be a wide variety of unique new vendors with handmade soaps, jewelry, gift wear, honey, wine tasting, perennial plants and more!

And best of all, get an up-close animal experience and celebrate the new Alpaca babies. All at LondonDairy this weekend.

SUNDAY , JUNE 6th  10-3PM  RAIN or SHINE

Alpaca Odyssey 2021: a celebration of new alpaca babies

This event helps the Two Rivers/ Mishicot food pantry. Admission is either a canned food item or $1 per person. Remember this is to help the less fortunate.

The event has attracted hundreds of people for the day in past years.  We will give everyone an opportunity to get up close and personal with the gentle and rare alpaca Alpacas will be walked throughout the crowd for an interactive experience provided by the Alpaca Project members.

Food and refreshments will be available the entire day, with all proceeds going to the Alpaca Club.  Help us support this great youth organization!

Alpaca Threads and South American Wine Store, the on the farm gift store, will be OPEN with a wide variety of finished alpaca products.  See one of the largest stores of alpaca garments in the Midwest.   There is yarn, roving, scarves, socks, sweaters, hats and many other finished alpaca products.

It’s a great way to spend a day with your family.  Have lunch or a snack ,sit down and enjoy the LondonDairy estate while listening to music.  Get close and personable with an alpaca. Bring your camera for those great photo opportunities.

LondonDairy is located at 6827 State Hwy. 147 in Two Rivers.

For details, head to londondairyalpacas.com.

