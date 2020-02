PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Fat Tuesday means Paczki day and there’s a big celebration in Pulaski at Smurawa’s Country Bakery.

As part of keeping their Polish history alive, today they welcome people from all over the state. They even offer a free Paczki and cup of coffee to anyone who plays a tune on their antique accordian.

You can find them at 204 E. Pulaski Street. Follow them on Facebook and check out their website for all the details.