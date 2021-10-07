Celebrate Space Day at EAA this Saturday in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – It’s a celebration of all things out of this world!

This week is World Space week and that means a special celebration Saturday at the EAA Aviation Museum. Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped by for a preview of the event.

For a full run down of events and speakers, head to eaa.org/museum.

From EAA:

Get ready for takeoff and bring out your inner astronaut on Saturday, October 9, 2021, when the EAA Aviation Museum’s annual Space Day returns to Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Space Day is part of a global celebration of World Space Week, and this year’s theme recognizes women in space. Kids and adults of all ages are invited to join us as we celebrate Space Day 2021 with interactive exhibits and special guest appearances.

Space Day is included with regular museum admission ticket. EAA members are free. Admission ticket is required to participate.

• Adults (18 – 61) $12.50 • Seniors (62+) $10.50 • Students (6 – 17) $9.50 • Children (5 and under) Free

Space Day Special: Purchase a family membership on October 9, 2021, for $40 (regular price $50) and have year-long free access to the EAA Aviation Museum, along with 200+ other science museums.

Space Day Events and Activities, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Calling all astronauts and ground mission teams! Home base needs your help completing the remaining tests before we are cleared to launch.

Mercury and Gemini Capsule Replicas: Climb inside a full-scale replica of the Mercury space capsule, which was the first U.S. spacecraft, and the Gemini space capsule, which helped NASA get ready for the Apollo moon landings.

Moon Game: You’ve landed on the moon, now what? Work as a team with your family to solve a series of challenges founded in science about living and doing research on the moon.

Re-entry Capsule Design: Do you ever wonder how astronauts return to Earth after a mission from space? Design a re-entry capsule that can survive a wind tunnel.

Foam Rockets: Learn about the parts of a rocket and the forces of flight as you build and fly your own foam rocket.

Compressed Air Rockets: 3, 2, 1….Blast off! Learn what makes a rocket fly high as you build an air-compressed rocket out of basic household materials.

Fizzy Rockets: What do you get when you mix Alka-Seltzer and water? Experiment with us to see how high your fizzy rocket can go!

Meet Aviore, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Aviore, the Young Eagles superhero created in collaboration with the Stan Lee Foundation, is here! Jake Peregrine Howard — Perry to his friends — is a young high school student living on a farm just outside of Wichita, Kansas, who’s infatuated with the eagles and hawks. His life changes forever after he takes his first Young Eagles flight. As his senses become more acute and his mind sharpens, Perry becomes a superhero, dedicating his life to using the power of flight to help those in need.