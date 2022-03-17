(WFRV) – Inside or out, it’s a beautiful St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on a day where everybody’s Irish.

Local 5 Live visited St. Brendan’s Inn where they serve up Irish heritage all year long but today the festivities are extra special.

St. Paddy’s Day Lineup:

9am – Bar opens

10am – Blessing of the Shamrock

11am – Kitchen opens with limited St. Patrick’s day menu

Tent opens at 3:30pm

4:30-6:30 Chocolateers (tent)

7:00-9:30 Billie Irish featuring Paul Hanna & friends (tent)

Gerry Sloan 7-10pm (inside)