(WFRV) – Inside or out, it’s a beautiful St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on a day where everybody’s Irish.
Local 5 Live visited St. Brendan’s Inn where they serve up Irish heritage all year long but today the festivities are extra special.
St. Paddy’s Day Lineup:
9am – Bar opens
10am – Blessing of the Shamrock
11am – Kitchen opens with limited St. Patrick’s day menu
Tent opens at 3:30pm
4:30-6:30 Chocolateers (tent)
7:00-9:30 Billie Irish featuring Paul Hanna & friends (tent)
Gerry Sloan 7-10pm (inside)