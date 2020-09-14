Celebrate the Fall season at Titletown

(WFRV) – From campfires to music and drinks with a view, it’s a busy fall season at Titletown.
Local 5 Live stopped out at the popular location to get a rundown of all the fun, family activities for the fall season.
Some events coming up include:
Titletown Beats: Thursdays @ 5:30 pm
Drinks with a View: Thursdays/Fridays @ 4 pm, Saturdays @ 1 pm, Sundays @ Noon
Campfire Fridays: Starts September 18
Packers 5K Virtual Race: September 25 – 27
For details on all the activities, head to titletown.com.