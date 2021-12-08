Celebrate the holidays like it’s the late 1800’s at Pinecrest Historical Village

(WFRV) – Take a trip back in time and celebrate Christmas like it’s the 1800’s.

Local 5 Live was live at Pinecrest Historical Village with details on their Pinecrest Christmas.

Details from manitowoccountyhistory.org:

Pinecrest Christmas

Friday, December 10, 20214:00 PM

Saturday, December 11, 20213:00 PM

Saturday, December 11, 20213:00 PM Manitowoc County Historical Society 924 Pinecrest Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Friday, December 10 from 4 to 7 pm

Saturday, December 11 from 11 to 3 pm

Join us for a day of holiday traditions filled with Christmas cheer!

Bundle up for a holiday visit to Pinecrest Village and explore the season’s traditions. On Friday night, come celebrate the holidays at Pinecrest Village with a lantern-guided evening stroll. Lanterns will guide your path around the historic Pinecrest Village as you venture into homes and businesses as they prepare for the holiday season.

Festivities will continue Saturday.

Help decorate the tree and participate in Victorian Era holiday traditions. Create your own holiday cards! Enjoy decorating Christmas cookies and sipping hot cider during breaks from dancing to live music. Pinecrest Village is the perfect place to enjoy the simple traditions of the holiday season!

Groups will also be performing in the Niles Church:

Friday, 4:30 to 5 pm: Mishicot Soundwave

Friday, 5:30 to 6 pm: Wilson and Washington Jr. High Holiday Horns

Saturday, 11:30 to Noon: Lincoln Singers

Saturday, 12:30 to 1 pm: Muskie Tones A Cappella

Saturday, 1:30 pm to 2 pm: Valders Sources of Strength

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children age 5 to 17, under age 4 is free. MCHS Members are admitted free.