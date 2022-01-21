Celebrate the Pack at tonight’s Pep Rally at Lambeau Field!

(WFRV) – It’s Pep Rally night!

Local 5 Live was out at Lambeau Field with a look at what fans can experience ahead of tomorrow’s playoff game and a look at some new food being brought in.

Join the fun tonight at 6:00 pm, Johnsonville Tailgate Village at Lambeau Field for the Packers Everywhere Pep Rally. There’ll be pre-rally fun with prizes starting at 4:00 pm.

New food items include:

Perfect Spiral Burger : All-natural Festy Burger, topped with jalapenos, fried onions, Johnsonville Original Sausage strips and Sargento beer-cheese sauce. Served on a spiraled cheese curd roll. Available in general concessions near Sections 106, 133 and 326.

: All-natural Festy Burger, topped with jalapenos, fried onions, Johnsonville Original Sausage strips and Sargento beer-cheese sauce. Served on a spiraled cheese curd roll. Available in general concessions near Sections 106, 133 and 326. Pick-Six Meatball Sub : Six Johnsonville brat-and-cheese-curd meatballs, topped with braises onions, “Run-it-Back Sauce,” beer mustard and crushed potato chips. Served on a fresh hoagie roll. Available in general concessions (Sections 105 and 326), the club level (Section 690) and Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

: Six Johnsonville brat-and-cheese-curd meatballs, topped with braises onions, “Run-it-Back Sauce,” beer mustard and crushed potato chips. Served on a fresh hoagie roll. Available in general concessions (Sections 105 and 326), the club level (Section 690) and Johnsonville Tailgate Village. The Title Tower : Tower of French fries, crowned with Sargento beer-cheese sauce, cheese curds, Johnsonville brat crumbles, scallions and crème fraiche. Available in general concessions near Section 134.

: Tower of French fries, crowned with Sargento beer-cheese sauce, cheese curds, Johnsonville brat crumbles, scallions and crème fraiche. Available in general concessions near Section 134. Pound the Rock Burger : Waygu beef burger, topped with bacon jam, Red Rock cheese and Blue Moon-battered onion petals. Served on a pretzel bun. Available at 1919 Kitchen & Tap.

: Waygu beef burger, topped with bacon jam, Red Rock cheese and Blue Moon-battered onion petals. Served on a pretzel bun. Available at 1919 Kitchen & Tap. Scorched Earth Tots : Oversized stuffed jalapeno tots, served with beer-cheese dipping sauce. Available at The Turn Restaurant Lounge Powered by Topgolf Swing Suite.

: Oversized stuffed jalapeno tots, served with beer-cheese dipping sauce. Available at The Turn Restaurant Lounge Powered by Topgolf Swing Suite. Wisconsin Food Groups Flatbread: Handmade flatbread that highlights three of the state’s popular “food groups” – fried cheese curds, Johnsonville bratwurst and ranch dressing. Garnished with mozzarella cheese and sauerkraut (because why not?). Available at The Turn Restaurant Lounge Powered by Topgolf Swing Suite.

Also new for the postseason is a Specialty Hot Chocolate station at Section 117 in general concessions. Options include:

Momentum Changer : Hazelnut hot chocolate with Frangelico and bourbon, topped with whipped cream and graham cracker pieces.

: Hazelnut hot chocolate with Frangelico and bourbon, topped with whipped cream and graham cracker pieces. Out-of-Towner : Caramel-cinnamon hot chocolate with RumChata, topped with cinnamon and whipped cream.

: Caramel-cinnamon hot chocolate with RumChata, topped with cinnamon and whipped cream. Blindside Protection : Traditional hot chocolate with Godiva liqueur, Kahlua and vodka, topped with white chocolate chips and whipped cream.

: Traditional hot chocolate with Godiva liqueur, Kahlua and vodka, topped with white chocolate chips and whipped cream. PB Blitz: Peanut butter hot chocolate with Skrewball whiskey, topped with peanut butter cups and whipped cream.

Delaware North is also operating a pop-up bar with Molson-Coors, located in the center of the Titletown entertainment district. The bar will feature a selection of Molson-Coors products, including beer created exclusively for the Packers’ playoff run and Vizzy Hard Seltzer. The full-service bar will be open to the general public and host VIP guests of Molson-Coors for the upcoming game.