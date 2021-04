(WFRV) – You can have a gloriously unrestful night in Manitowoc with history and the paranormal combined in an unusual pub crawl.

Local 5 Live sent Jordan Lamers to check in to Dead by Dawn, a ‘Dead’ and Breakfast in the area where their bar isn’t the only one filled with ‘Spirits and Spirits’.

The Manitowoc Haunted Pub Crawl runs April 17 from 5 – 10 pm. Get tickets at The Mad Hatter, 901 S. 8th Street in Manitowoc. Or call 920-683-3268.

For more information head to deadbydawn.com.