Celebrate “Victorian Christmas: The Holly and the Ivy” at Hearthstone Museum in Appleton

(WFRV) – Victorians were known to go over the top when it comes to decorating, especially for Christmas.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers gets details as a favorite Christmas Carol comes to life at Hearthstone Historic House and Museum.

A Victorian Christmas runs through January 9.

For more head to hearthstonemuseum.org:

“Victorian Christmas: The Holly and The Ivy”

FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS FROM NOVEMBER 27 TO DECEMBER 18 AND THURSDAYS DECEMBER 23 AND 30.

Drawing inspiration from old English holiday traditions, Hearthstone invites you to enter the world of the Rogers family as we celebrate their old-fashion Christmas with “The Holly and The Ivy.”

Each of the rooms in the residence features Christmas trees and holiday decorations that bring to life traditions that were a part of every well-to-do Victorian home. These include sumptuous displays, tables set with the finest holiday china and silver, Victorian toys, and of course, holly and ivy in every room.

The evening events are “open-house” type of affairs with no set guided tour. Rather, holiday merry-makers are encouraged to wander from room to room to take in the sights at their own pace. Our docents will be on-hand in each room, wearing their Victorian holiday finest, to explain Victorian holiday traditions and to answer any questions that may arise. The evenings also feature traditional Christmas carols played on our 1875 Kranich and Bach square grand piano as well as other musical guests.

Our evening guests are encouraged to linger as long as they like (though we do close by 8:30 pm). However, GUESTS MUST ARRIVE DURING THE TIMES STATED ON THEIR TICKETS. Tickets are available exclusively on-line. Please start by selecting a date below.

Also please note:

For everyone’s safety, we have limited attendance in the museum to less than 25% of capacity. A limited number of tickets are available for each time period. This will help alleviate any crowding and preserve social distancing.

All guests and staff are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Our volunteers will also sanitize all commonly touched surfaces regularly throughout the evening.

To purchase tickets, please start by selecting a date:

Fridays

—

December 10

December 17

Saturdays

December 11

December 18

Thursdays

December 23

December 30

Hearthstone Historic House and Museum is located at 625 W. Prospect Avenue in Appleton.