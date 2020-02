FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a celebration of Winter and really big fish.

The Sturgeon Spectacular is the premier Winter festival in the Midwest. You can join in the Fun Run 5K, test your skills in the cornhole tournament, curling, or just go enjoy the snow, ice sculptures, and live music.

The Sturgeon Spectacular is going on today through Sunday.

For details, head to sturgeonspectacular.com.