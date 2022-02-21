(WFRV) – Capture a moment in winter at a selfie station or on a horse-drawn wagon ride.
Local 5 Live gets a preview of a fun day at Whitney Park in Green Bay this weekend.
Details from downtowngreenbay.com:
Winter in Whitney
Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022
Take a ride on a horse drawn wagon, marvel at impressive ice sculptures, grab a burger and beer cheese fries from Blue Suede Food Truck, get active with the YWCA, build a snowman, and, of course, make yourself a fresh smore on a bonfire! Winter in Whitney is a new event in the Olde Main Street District that is sure to liven up your winter season.
LOCATION INFORMATION
Location: Whitney Park
Time: 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM
800 Main St
Green Bay, Wisconsin
CONTACT INFORMATION
Phone: 920-437-5972