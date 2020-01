GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Celebrate the Winter season with your family with the Green Bay Botanical Garden’s Winter Celebration.

The event features indoor and outdoor activities like creating winter crafts, guiding winter hiking, learning how plants survive winter and you can even sip on some hot cocoa.

It’s happening Saturday, January 25 from 10 am – 1 pm at Green Bay Botanical Garden, 2600 Larsen Road in Green Bay. Cost is free.

For more information, call 920-491-3691 x122 or head to gbbg.org.