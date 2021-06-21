Celebrate World Giraffe Day today at the NEW Zoo in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Finding fun things to do this summer made easy at the NEW Zoo in Green Bay.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped by the NEW Zoo with details on some fun events coming up.

World Giraffe Day:

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park invites you to celebrate the world’s tallest mammals with us on the longest day of the year: World Giraffe Day takes place on Monday, June 21st, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Wild giraffe populations in Africa have declined by nearly 30% in the last 30 years, and in some areas, numbers have dropped by 95% in the same period. This means giraffes need our help – and every dollar donated to support conservation efforts will make a difference.

During our World Giraffe Day event, visitors can enjoy a variety of free activities, including behind-the-scenes tours of the Giraffe Building, hand & arm painting, children’s games and crafts, giraffe-themed craft sales (including some paintings done by our very own giraffes), and the chance to get up-close and personal with Nigel and Zuri on their own special day! Guests will learn more about conservation efforts underway in Africa and have the opportunity to help wild giraffes. All proceeds from the day’s Giraffe Feeding Experience, craft table sales, carousel rides, plus 10% of all sales in the Paws & Claws Gift Shop, and 10% of all popcorn and slush puppy drink sales in the Mayan Restaurant will be donated to Giraffe Conservation Foundation to help save giraffes!

Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) is the only non-government organization in the world that concentrates solely on the conservation and management of giraffes in the wild throughout Africa. The organization is dedicated to a sustainable future for all giraffe populations in the wild.

Sip ‘n Safari:

From the NEW Zoo:

We are excited to announce a new event for the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, presented by the NEW Zoological Society: “Sip ‘n Safari” will take place on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021. The event, sponsored by Legacy Brands and Belgioioso Cheese, will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Guests will follow a “path to adventure,” seeing wildlife from around the world while tasting wines and cheese at unique “watering holes” throughout the Zoo.

This fundraising event will highlight threatened and endangered species featured in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ flagship conservation program, SAFE: Saving Animals From Extinction. Guests will learn about the SAFE species that make the NEW Zoo their home.

Tickets for Sip ‘n Safari are $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door (if tickets are not sold out in advance). The event will take place rain or shine, and all guests must be 21+ to participate. Guests must show a valid photo ID at the gate to receive their event wristband. Tickets can be purchased online at newzoosociety.org.

Proceeds from this event will support conservation programs.