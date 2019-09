GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We’re celebrating 100 seasons of great football and fun!

What better place to do just that than the Packers Pro Shop. They have everything you need from home and accessories, to getting more green and gold for your closet.

Packers Pro Shop is right at Lambeau Field, 1265 Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay. Stop by their website to see the latest deals.