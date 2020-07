(WFRV) – The Menominee Park Zoo is celebrating their 75th anniversary and Chad stopped by to meet some of the animals and find out about the daily animal programs you can enjoy.

The Zoo is open daily from 9 am – 7 pm with free admission. They are allowing up to 50 people on Zoo grounds and a time and ask visitors to please respect physical distancing.

For details, head to visitoshkosh.com and the Zoo’s Facebook page.