(WFRV) – It’s a week to celebrate the youngest members of our community and a whole week of free or reduced-cost activities for families.

Local 5 Live visited Appleton for details on the BFK Children’s parade and the Playground Fair, all part of the U.S. Venture Children’s Week.

Details from appletonchildrensweek.com

Celebrating Appleton’s Children

U.S. Venture Children’s Week in Appleton is excited to announce the event will return July 24-30, 2022, offering a week of free or reduced-cost family activities.

Signature Events

We hope you will join us for some of these fun events and activities! Check back later for more events and things to do during the week!

Sunday, July 24, 2022: Children’s Week Kick-Off Event At Appleton Memorial Park

Join us for our kick-off party taking place during our Kids Fun Run at Memorial Park. Anyone ages 2-12 is invited to come out and participate in the runs (which are broken down by age group). Festivities start at 6:00 pm Visit www.appletonparkandrec.org to pre-register for the event.

Start a new family tradition with the BFK Children’s Parade presented by ThedaCare on July 27! Kids and their families are invited to stroll down College Avenue in homemade costumes and non-motorized floats in a free parade all about them! Families and friends are encouraged to brainstorm a theme together and create their own costumes and floats. The parade will kick-off in Houdini Plaza at 6pm. After the parade, families are welcome to stay for a FREE concert by Randy Peterson, food trucks, and an award ceremony in City Park. Learn more or register at https://www.buildingforkids.org/childrens-parade/

This is the BIGGEST Parks and Recreation Department special event of the year!! Our energetic Playground Leaders and local businesses/organizations sponsor two fun-filled days of carnival games, the trackless train, new and exciting inflatables, great food and entertainment. Visit the prize redemption center and cash in your tickets for fun prizes to take home with you. LOCATION: Pierce Park DATES: Thursday & Friday, July 28th and 29th from 2:00 – 8:00 pm SPECIAL DATES: **Friday only from 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm we will open the Fair for families with children with special needs** FEE: $5.00 = 1 wristband* & 1 punchcard**, $2.00 = 1 punchcard** *The wristband allows for unlimited use of all inflatable rides and attractions during the two-day fair; must have for inflatable use **One (1) punchcard allows the holder the ability to play up to 10 carnival games; punchcard may not be used for inflatable rides/attraction



Annual U.S. Venture Children’s Week Celebrates Local Kids with a Week of Free or Reduced-Cost Activities

July 13, 2022, Appleton – U.S. Venture Children’s Week in Appleton is excited to announce that the community-wide celebration of kids will return July 24 – 30, 2022. This special week, dedicated to the kids in our community, consists of a week full of free or reduced cost family activities, including signature events such as the Children’s Parade, Playground Fair, and more.

“U.S. Venture Children’s Week allows us to showcase how much Appleton values kids and families in our community,” said Oliver Zornow, Executive Director of the Building for Kids. “By offering so many free or reduced-cost activities in one week, this summer tradition creates an intentional space for families to imagine, create, play, and build lasting memories together.”

BFK Children’s Parade presented by ThedaCare – July 27

Parks & Recreation Department’s Playground Fair – July 28-29

Additional activities throughout the week include free storytimes, movies, fitness classes, ice skating, golfing, and swimming at area pools. There will also be a kids’ rummage sales and a kids fun run, plus more activities from local partners.