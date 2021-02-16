Celebrating Fat Tuesday with Paczkis at Simple Simon Bakery in Appleton

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live is celebrating Fat Tuesday at Simple Simon Bakery where they show us the popular Paczki is just the icing on the cake when it comes to tasty treats.

But if you want more than a Paczki, Simple Simon Bakery has plenty of goodies to choose from. Jordan Lamers gets a look around at all of your options.

Simple Simon Bakery is located at 218 E. Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton. They are open Mon. – Fri. 3 am – 5:30 pm and Sat. 5 am – 2 pm.

See more details and order online at simplesimonbakery.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.

