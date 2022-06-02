(WFRV) – It’s Spring baby time on the ranch!

Local 5 Live visited LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch in New London with a celebration of some special events you can take part in this weekend.

WHEN: Sunday, June 5, 10 am – 3 pm, rain or shine

WHERE: 6827 Hwy 147, Two Rivers

Details from londondairyalpacas.com:

Alpaca Odyssey 2022

(our celebration of new alpaca babies)

Thisevent helps the Two Rivers/ Mishicot food pantry. Admission is either a canned food item or $1 minimum per person. Remember this is to help the less fortunate.

​

The event has attracted hundreds of people for the day in past years. We will give everyone an opportunity to get up close and personal with the gentle and rare alpaca Alpacas will be walked throughout the crowd for an interactive experience provided by the Alpaca Project members.

​

Enjoy South American music and South American wine sampling.

​

See demonstrations on fiber spinning and carding. There will be a wide variety of unique new vendors with handmade soaps, jewelry, gift wear, honey, wine tasting, perennial plants and more!

​

Food and refreshments will be available the entire day, with all proceeds going to the Alpaca Club. Help us support this great youth organization!

​

Alpacas have now been in the United States for over 30 years. See why they are the fastest growing livestock endeavor in the nation. Alpacas produce one of the world’s finest and most luxurious natural fibers. Alpaca fiber is very fine thus making it one of the softest natural fibers available. Originally only Inca Royalty was allowed to wear the alpaca fiber. Alpaca is as soft as cashmere and comes in more natural colors than any other fiber producing animal. Alpaca fiber is warmer and stronger than other natural fibers. Alpaca is typically non-allergenic because it is a very clean fiber that contains no grease, lanolin or oils. The vast majority of people allergic to sheep wool are NOT allergic to alpaca!

​

Alpaca Threads and South American Wine Store, the on the farm gift store, will be OPEN with a wide variety of finished alpaca products. See one of the largest stores of alpaca garments in the Midwest. There is yarn, roving, scarves, socks, sweaters, hats and many other finished alpaca products.

​

It’s a great way to spend a day with your family. Have lunch or a snack ,sit down and enjoy the LondonDairy estate while listening to music. Get close and personable with an alpaca. Bring your camera for those great photo opportunities.