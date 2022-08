(WFRV) – It’s a popular event that brightens up the sidewalks and attracts people in the thousands and this year it’s going five years strong.

Local 5 Live stopped by the Green Bay Kroc Center with a preview of Chalk Fest happening this weekend.

Chalk Fest is Saturday, August 13 at the Green Bay Kroc Center from 11 am – 4 pm.

The Green Bay Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

Get details and sign up for volunteer opportunities at gbkroccenter.org.