Christening of the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower at Door County Maritime Museum

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s Door County’s newest Maritime attraction and it opens Saturday, the Christening of the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower.  

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers visited Door County Maritime Museum with details on the Tower’s opening celebration.

Christening of the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower

The public is invited to join the Board of Directors of the Door County Maritime Museum on Saturday, May 22 at 11am to celebrate the opening of Sturgeon Bay’s newest landmark! ​​​​​​​Rising on the Sturgeon Bay waterfront, the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower stands as a one-of-a-kind landmark that will create a legacy of maritime history preservation, which will also educate and entertain generations to come.

It kicks off May 22 at 11 am with National Maritime Day Salute to follow at 12 Noon.

For details, head to dcmm.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco earns big North Eastern win over Freedom

Timber Rattlers have fans with masks as an option

Bay Port's Baranczyk wins third state title, Pirates fall stroke short of team championship

Following in Footsteps: Dylan Wurtz hired as Menasha boys basketball coach

Appleton North wins first Gold Ball at state soccer

UW-Oshosh claims WIAC softball tourney title, automatic NCAA bid