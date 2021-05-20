Christening of the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower at Door County Maritime Museum

(WFRV) – It’s Door County’s newest Maritime attraction and it opens Saturday, the Christening of the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers visited Door County Maritime Museum with details on the Tower’s opening celebration.

The public is invited to join the Board of Directors of the Door County Maritime Museum on Saturday, May 22 at 11am to celebrate the opening of Sturgeon Bay’s newest landmark! ​​​​​​​Rising on the Sturgeon Bay waterfront, the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower stands as a one-of-a-kind landmark that will create a legacy of maritime history preservation, which will also educate and entertain generations to come.

It kicks off May 22 at 11 am with National Maritime Day Salute to follow at 12 Noon.

For details, head to dcmm.org.