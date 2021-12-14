(WFRV) – Traditions change through time and that includes those of the holidays.

Local 5 Live shows how viewers can experience Christmas Through the Decades – all in one place at Hazelwood Historic House.

Details from browncohistoricalsoc.org:

Christmas Through the Decades at Hazelwood Historic House

December 17th; 3pm-7pm

December 18th; 12pm-5pm

Come see the Hazelwood Historic House this holiday season and discover how homes were decorated throughout different time periods. With rooms varying from Victorian, to chic modern, and everything in between, Hazelwood will be decked out in Christmas finery spanning a multitude of decades, time periods, and historic trends. Learn about why metal Christmas trees became a short-lived fad. Find out about the history of why we have Christmas trees to begin with.

This event is a time-based event with walk throughs on the hour, reservations required to maintain the number of people going through at a time.

For more details, visit www.browncohistoricalsoc.org or call (920) 437-1840

Cost:

$6.00/Adults

$5.00/Seniors (60+)

$4.00/Children (5-17)

Children under 5 are Free

BCHS Members are Free