(WFRV) – Traditions change through time and that includes those of the holidays.
Local 5 Live shows how viewers can experience Christmas Through the Decades – all in one place at Hazelwood Historic House.
Details from browncohistoricalsoc.org:
Christmas Through the Decades at Hazelwood Historic House
When:
December 11, 2021 @ 12:00 pm – December 18, 2021 @ 5:00 pm
Where:
Hazelwood Historic House
1008 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay
WI 54301
Contact:
Ana Olp
920-437-1840
December 17th; 3pm-7pm
December 18th; 12pm-5pm
Come see the Hazelwood Historic House this holiday season and discover how homes were decorated throughout different time periods. With rooms varying from Victorian, to chic modern, and everything in between, Hazelwood will be decked out in Christmas finery spanning a multitude of decades, time periods, and historic trends. Learn about why metal Christmas trees became a short-lived fad. Find out about the history of why we have Christmas trees to begin with.
This event is a time-based event with walk throughs on the hour, reservations required to maintain the number of people going through at a time.
For more details, visit www.browncohistoricalsoc.org or call (920) 437-1840
Cost:
$6.00/Adults
$5.00/Seniors (60+)
$4.00/Children (5-17)
Children under 5 are Free
BCHS Members are Free