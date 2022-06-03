(WFRV) – Local 5 Live goes back in time to the Civil War and you can too, this weekend at Pinecrest Historical Village.

Details from manitowoccountyhistory.org:

Civil War Days

Sunday, June 5, 20223:00 PM Manitowoc County Historical Society924 Pinecrest Road Manitowoc, WI, 54220 United States (map)

Saturday, June 4 2022 from 4 to 8 pm

Sunday, June 5 2022 from 11 am to 3 pm

Although it has been over 150 years since our country has fought in the Civil War, the diaries, stories, and lessons still remain. Pinecrest Village is transformed into a Civil War encampment where visitors can meet famous figures of the past and experience firsthand a turbulent time period in our nation’s history. Join reenactors as they stage a battle complete with raging cannons and marching infantry. Learn how the nation changed through the insights of local people who made a difference in history.

NEW! Become a part of history and join us for this for a must see Saturday evening program. Experience camp-life with evening light. Feel like part of the encampment as period dressed historical interpreters welcome you with lantern light through the Confederate, Union and civilian camps. You’ll also make a stop at a Civil-War era dance where you can waltz along or be a wallflower.

Featured Activities:

Military demonstrations will be ongoing.

Fall In! Marching and Drilling practices

Show your support – make souvenir ribbon rosettes

Enlist in the Army – sign up and receive a reproduction volunteer enlistment letter

Medical Assessment – Find out if you would be fit to serve

Battle reenactment at 5:30 pm on Saturday; 1 pm on Sunday

Medical scenario following the main battle at the field hospital

Saturday only! Civil War era dance with Blackthorn Folly at the Nennig Dance Pavilion from 6:30 to 8 pm, Snacks and beverages available.

Food and beverages can be found outside the Saloon and Cheese Factory with Brian’s Smokehouse, Manitowoc.

Your chance to fire a cannon:

Beginning 30 minutes before the battle, you can purchase a raffle ticket for $5 for the opportunity to fire the Civil War cannon! Must be age 12 or older to fire the cannon.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children age 4 to 17, and under age 4 is free. MCHS members receive free admission.