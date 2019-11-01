Come Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos at Mr. Taco and Savor – Tonight @ 8 pm

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Day of the Dead/Dia de Los Muertos is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico and thanks to some local businesses, our community can join in the festivities.

Explore the vibrant traditions, tasty dishes, and everything that brings this day to life at Mr. Taco and Savor, both in Kimberly.

The Dia de Los Muertos celebration is tonight at 8 pm at Mr. Taco and Savor located at 700 Schelfhout Lane. Entry is free.

For more information head to mrtacofoxvalley.com and savorwi.com.