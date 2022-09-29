(WFRV) –  It’s one of those events that you’ll never forget attending and for many in the area, the World Championship Cabbage Chuck is a tradition.

Local 5 Live took viewers to Shiocton ahead of this weekend’s event with details.

Details from cabbagechuck.org:

Event: 16th Annual World Championship Cabbage Chuck

When: Saturday, October 1st 2022

WhereShiocton Lake Park

Price: $3 per person, under 16 is FREE!

Print The Flyer Here

Bring your lawn chairs!
Food & beverages available all day!
3 – $100 Attendance prize drawings!
50/50 raffles all day!

Featuring Guest Announcer – Ned The Dead

Schedule of Events:

  • 11:00 am Cabbage Chucking Begins
  • Noon Bucket Raffles – until 4:00 pm
  • Noon Kids Games – until 3:00 pm
  • 1:00 pm Largest Cabbage Contest
  • 1:00 pm $100 Attendance Drawing
  • 2:00 pm Shiocton Flyers Club Fly-over
  • 2:00 pm Cabbage Chuck Intermission – until 2:30pm
  • 3:00 pm $100 Attendance Drawing
  • 4:00 – 7:00 pm Live Music by local band: Nite Hawk
  • 5:00 pm $100 Attendance Drawing
  • 5:00 pm Cabbage Chuck Awards Ceremony
  • 6:00 pm Raffle Ticket Drawings Begin