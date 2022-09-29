(WFRV) – It’s one of those events that you’ll never forget attending and for many in the area, the World Championship Cabbage Chuck is a tradition.
Local 5 Live took viewers to Shiocton ahead of this weekend’s event with details.
Details from cabbagechuck.org:
Event: 16th Annual World Championship Cabbage Chuck
When: Saturday, October 1st 2022
Where: Shiocton Lake Park
Price: $3 per person, under 16 is FREE!
Bring your lawn chairs!
Food & beverages available all day!
3 – $100 Attendance prize drawings!
50/50 raffles all day!
Featuring Guest Announcer – Ned The Dead
Schedule of Events:
- 11:00 am Cabbage Chucking Begins
- Noon Bucket Raffles – until 4:00 pm
- Noon Kids Games – until 3:00 pm
- 1:00 pm Largest Cabbage Contest
- 1:00 pm $100 Attendance Drawing
- 2:00 pm Shiocton Flyers Club Fly-over
- 2:00 pm Cabbage Chuck Intermission – until 2:30pm
- 3:00 pm $100 Attendance Drawing
- 4:00 – 7:00 pm Live Music by local band: Nite Hawk
- 5:00 pm $100 Attendance Drawing
- 5:00 pm Cabbage Chuck Awards Ceremony
- 6:00 pm Raffle Ticket Drawings Begin