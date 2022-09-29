(WFRV) – It’s one of those events that you’ll never forget attending and for many in the area, the World Championship Cabbage Chuck is a tradition.

Local 5 Live took viewers to Shiocton ahead of this weekend’s event with details.

Details from cabbagechuck.org:

Event: 16th Annual World Championship Cabbage Chuck

When: Saturday, October 1st 2022

Where: Shiocton Lake Park

Price: $3 per person, under 16 is FREE!

Print The Flyer Here

Bring your lawn chairs!

Food & beverages available all day!

3 – $100 Attendance prize drawings!

50/50 raffles all day!

Featuring Guest Announcer – Ned The Dead

Schedule of Events: