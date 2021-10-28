Community Art Projects plus Adult/Teen Workshops at Trout Museum in Appleton

(WFRV) – It’s your chance to be a part of something really big, Local 5 Live gets a look at some community art projects plus some fun workshops for teens and adults at the Trout Museum of Art in Appleton.

The Trout Museum of Art is located at 111 W. College Avenue in Appleton.

For full details on each project, head to troutmuseum.org for information on the Adult/Teen workshops click here.

October 30, 2021 | 9am – 12pm

21st Century Dream Catcher

With Oneida Storyteller Debra Morningstar

and artist Kay Kobussen

Join Debra Morningstar, Oneida Storyteller and artist, and Kay Kobussen, another fabulous artist, create a beautiful and HUGE Dream Catcher! The final project will be hung in the Museum’s Atrium in recognition of Native American Heritage Month this November.

Join us at the Museum on Oct 30 during the Appleton Farm Market, 9am – 12pm.

We will have many supplies for you to add to the dream catcher, OR, bring along something special from home like a feather, pinecone, small shell, or any small item found from the Earth.

You will be assisting in creating a very special cultural piece of ART in celebration and honor of the First People of these lands.

Join us on Oct 30 – no registration required, free to the community. Families welcome!!