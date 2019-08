HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the State will gather on the rooftops of local Dunkin’ Donuts, all for a great cause.

Cop on a Rooftop is in its 8th year and has raised over $290,000 for the Special Olympics.

It’s happening today until 11 am at various locations all over Wisconsin including Green Bay, De Pere, Howard, Appleton, Waupun, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

For all of the details, stop by their Facebook event page.