Cre8lab offers STEM activities in Neenah

(WFRV) – ‘Come for the tools, stay for the people’, that’s the motto at Cre8lab where the focus is training the community with hands on projects and classes.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped out to get his hands dirty and find out how you can get involved.

Cre8lab is a 501c3 non-profit organization offering a collaborative space for community members that are interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math fields of study (STEM). We offer training for adults and youth in the community though hands on projects as well as specialized classes to help create a community that works together to create and learn together.

Some upcoming workshops include:

6/19: Father’s Day

6/27: Diggin’ Hydraulics

7/11: Kids Bathouse

7/18: Lichtenberg Wood Burning

7/25: Canine Caddy



To read details on upcoming workshops and to RSVP, head to cre8lab.com. You’ll find them on 1131 S. Commercial Street in Neenah. Reach out with questions to 920-486-1009, and follow them on Facebook for all the latest events.