Creatures of the Savage Ancient Seas some to life in new exhibit at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Creatures of the Savage Ancient Seas come to life through a new exhibit in Green Bay.

Local 5 Live stopped out at the Neville Public Museum with details on this traveling exhibit featuring creatures from this period.

This is the only traveling exhibit featuring the marine fossil world of the Late Cretaceous Period. The exhibit is filled with huge carnivorous marine reptiles, gigantic flesh-eating fish big enough to swallow an adult human, flying reptiles with the wingspan of a small airplane, and the biggest sea turtles to have ever lived. Unrivaled for their amazing varieties, voracious appetites, incredible teeth, and gaping jaws, the creatures of the Savage Ancient Seas are unlike anything known in today’s world! Fantastic specimens are accompanied by accurate and engaging information via kiosks, touchscreens, graphic panels, mobile device content, big-screen videos, and real fossils for visitors to touch.

Exhibit Opens Exhibit Ends May 29, 2021 August 22, 2021

For details, head to nevillepublicmuseum.org.