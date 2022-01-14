Curious George Exhibit tomorrow at Building for Kids Children’s Museum in Appleton

(WFRV) — It’s time to get curious!

Local 5 Live gets a preview of a traveling exhibit at Building for Kids in Appleton.

New Traveling Exhibit, Curious GeorgeTM: Let’s Get Curious!, Opens at the Building for Kids Children’s Museum January 15, 2022

Curious GeorgeTM: Let’s Get Curious! opens January 15, 2022 at the Building for Kids Children’s Museum (BFKCM). Based on the familiar characters in H.A. and Margret Rey’s classic stories, this new traveling exhibit inspires children’s natural curiosity as they explore science, math, and engineering concepts through hands-on, interactive play.

The immersive exhibit environment takes place in the neighborhood where Curious George lives with his friend, The Man in the Yellow Hat. Visitors can build a whirligig at George’s farm, launch in a rocket to outer space, play mini golf at George’s special course and so much more.

“We are so excited to host this nationally traveling exhibit that supports our mission of inspiring discovery,” says Oliver Zornow, Executive Director of the BFKCM. “By creating an immersive learning environment that leverages kid’s natural curiosity this exhibit introduces important STEM concepts in a fun and engaging way.”

Visitors can also use pulleys to help George climb the fire escape, design and build structures at the construction site, and count and weigh fruit at the produce stand.

Curious George: Let’s Get Curious! will be at the BFKCM through May 8, 2022. The exhibit is sponsored locally by the Appleton Noon Optimist Club, Infant Welfare Circle of King’s Daughters Donor Advised Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, and Menasha Corporation Foundation. Additionally, the exhibit is sponsored nationally by PBS Kids and developed by Minnesota Children’s Museum.

Building for Kids Children’s Museum is located at 100 West College Avenue in Appleton.