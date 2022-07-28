(WFRV) – There is still time to see two great exhibits at the Rahr-West Art Museum.

Local 5 Live visited the museum with details on one that is about to close and one that is opening, both telling important stories of our country’s history.

The Rahr-West Art Museum is located at 610 N. 8th Street in Manitowoc.

Details on both shows from Manitowoc.org:

No More Stolen Sisters & Culture and Community Exhibits

Closing Reception for No More Stolen Sisters & Culture and Community Exhibits July 31, 2022

The Rahr-West Art Museum is pleased to announce closing reception for the No More Stolen Sisters and Culture and Community exhibits on July 31, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. A program will begin at 2:00 pm including remarks by artist Valaria Tatera, “Gather ‘Round with Karen Ann Hoffman,” and the Red Sand Project. Light refreshments will be provided. This event is free and open to the public.

The No More Stolen Sisters exhibition showcases technically diverse artworks of Indigenous artists and allies addressing a range of experiences surrounding the violence against and loss of Indigenous women, girls and 2 spirits. Material ranges from works on paper, mixed-media installation, metal, clay, quillwork, textile and paint.

The Culture and Community: A Celebration of Regional Indigenous Art, Craft, and Tradition exhibit highlights the excellence of regional Indigenous artists. This exhibit features a variety of mediums ranging from photography to contemporary sculpture and traditional raised beadwork

Space to Sea, the Navy’s Involvement in our Country’s Space Journey

SPACE TO SEA

July 24 – September 18, 2022

This exhibit highlights the Navy’s contribution to the space program. Some astronauts were naval officers, but the Navy also supplied ships and helicopter squadrons used in recovery of astronauts and equipment, and UDT frogmen who were the first to reach capsules after splashdown. This exhibition highlights all aspects of the Navy’s involvement of our national journey into manned space.

This exhibition includes 35 pieces of art, from various artists including Paul Ortlip, Everett Raymond Kinstler and Cliff Young. On the spot drawings, watercolors of equipment and manpower, portraits of astronauts and paintings of important events make up the images featured in the exhibition.