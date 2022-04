(WFRV ) – They’re celebrating 150 years by bringing back their most popular exhibition of all time.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was exploring Da Vinci at the History Museum at the Castle. There’s so much to explore at this exhibit, from Leonardo Da Vinci’s inventions, art, science, and nature ideas.

The exhibit is open now through September 19th, open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information on myhistorymuseum.org.