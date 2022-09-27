(WFRV) – It was the dawn of a new era when the first home was lit by hydroelectricity.

Details from hearthstonemuseum.org:

“Dawn of a New Era” – A Celebration of 140 Years of Lighting the World

Friday, September 30, 2022

6:36 PM – 7:30 PM

Hearthstone Historic House Museum 625 W. Prospect Avenue Appleton, WI 54911

It is no overstatement that the world changed on September 30, 1882. As dusk fell, Henry Rogers walked out on the veranda of his newly built home and proclaimed to the hundreds of people assembled in his front year – and to millions around the globe – that they were “about to witness the dawn of a new era.”

Join us one hundred and forty years to the minute, outside of the newly restored Hearthstone, for a reenactment of this momentous night when the Rogers residence became the first home anywhere in the world to be lit by hydroelectricity and a central Edison system.

After the public re-enactment, museum members and dignitaries will be invited inside the residence for a wine and cheese reception. Just like on that first night, the reception will feature new momentous announcements including the unveiling of a new green energy initiative that will take Hearthstone into the next 140 years.

“Dawn of a New Era” Speaker Series

DATES AS LISTED, PRESENTATIONS BEGIN AT 6:30 PM

Join Robin and Joan Rolfs, experts on all things Edison, as they detail the story of early electric lighting and how Hearthstone became the first home anywhere in the world to be lit by hydroelectricity and an Edison central system 140 years ago.

The series and tours are part of our “Dawn of a New Era” 140th anniversary celebration. These include:

October 4 – The Vulcan Plant (Robin & Joan Rolfs & Appleton Historical Society)

December 10 – Edison Christmas Lights (Scott Malawski & Robin Rolfs)

Each presentation will start 6:30 pm at Hearthstone Historic House Museum and includes a walk-through of the museum.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are limited. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended as the evenings sell out quickly.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS, CLICK HERE